Mahesh Babu tests positive for Covid-19: ‘Can’t wait to be back’

Actor-producer Mahesh Babu has tested positive for Covid-19. The Telugu superstar took to social media on Thursday and shared his health diagnosis. He said he contracted the virus “despite taking all the necessary precautions.”

Mahesh Babu‘s full post read, “To all my fans and well-wishers. Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I’ve isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance. Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who’s not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can’t wait to be back. Love.”

Mahesh Babu recently heaped praise on Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, calling the actor’s performance ‘stunning, original, and sensational’. The film has become one of the biggest hits of 2021, making inroads in the Hindi belt too.

Last month, Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata postponed its planned January 13 release. It was intended to make way for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which was set to clash with Sarkaru Vaari Paata on Sankranthi weekend. Rajamouli had also thanked Mahesh Babu for taking the initiative of avoiding the clash. However, RRR also had to move eventually, due to the rising Covid-19 cases across the country.

While Sarkaru Vaari Paata has now booked April 1, 2022 as its fresh release date, RRR remains undated. Mahesh Babu’s next production venture is Major.