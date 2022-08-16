Mahesh Babu starts training with fitness coach Lloyd Stevens. Is it for SS Rajamouli’s film?

August 16, 2022 6:15:38 pm
Telugu actor Mahesh Babu has enlisted the services of celebrity fitness coach Lloyd Stevens to step up his fitness regime. Lloyd tweeted the photo of himself with Mahesh and captioned it, “Let’s do this.”
Lloyd has earlier trained some of India’s fitness inspirations including John Abraham and Ranveer Singh. Recently, he trained Jr NTR to achieve a Tarzan-like physique for his role as a tribal warrior in filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s movie RRR.
It’s worth noting that Jr NTR’s body transformation created quite a positive buzz for RRR, which went on to achieve global fame since its release earlier this year.
However, it is unclear whether Mahesh Babu has hired Lloyd Stevens to train him for his upcoming project, which will be helmed by SS Rajamouli. The untitled project is still in the pre-production stage. And it is expected to go on floors next year.
In the meantime, Mahesh will join the sets of director Trivikram Srinivas’ next movie. The film has been tentatively titled SSMB28. The project will mark the reunion of Mahesh and Trivikram after a gap of 12 years. The duo’s last movie was Khaleja (2010). The new film will be bankrolled by S Radhakrishna under the banner Haarika & Hassine Creations. It is expected to arrive in cinemas during the summer of 2023.
Let’s do this @urstrulyMahesh 💪🏼💥#watchthisspace 😉 pic.twitter.com/1wLEvjV17X
— Lloyd Stevens (@lloydstevenspt) August 16, 2022
Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which released earlier this year. Written and directed by Parasuram, the film saw Mahesh playing the role of a US-based moneylender, who comes to India on a personal mission but ends up fixing India’s corrupt banking system. The movie released to packed houses and mixed reviews. Even though the film didn’t manage to maintain a sustained momentum at the box office, the makers were happy with its final collection.
