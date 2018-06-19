Mahesh Babu starts shooting for his upcoming film in Dehradun

Mahesh Babu has started shooting for his next film with Vamshi Paidipally. Mahesh Babu has started shooting for his next film with Vamshi Paidipally.

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu on Monday started shooting in Dehradun for his upcoming film, which is being helmed by director Vamshi Paidipally. The untitled project is tentatively called Mahesh 25 and it marks Mahesh’s maiden venture with Vamshi. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also met Mahesh on the film sets today and exchanged pleasantries.

According to reports, Mahesh and his crew will shoot in Dehradun for the next two weeks and fly to the US, where the majority of the filming will take place.

While actor Pooja Hegde has been signed to play the female lead, the filmmakers are yet to reveal details of the remaining cast and crew.

The speculations were rife that Mahesh 25 was based on a Hollywood TV series. However, the filmmakers have rubbished the reports.

It is worth noting that the film earlier got embroiled in a controversy after the stakeholders decided to change the producers. Earlier, it was announced that the film will be produced by PVP Productions. However, the director later announced that Aswani Dutt and Dil Raju would be bankrolling the project, irking PVP.

According to reports, producer Prasad V Potluri had approached producer’s council and lodged a complaint against the director for violating the agreement. The production company’s last film with Mahesh was Bhramotsavam, which was a box office dud. The producers wanted to make a comeback with another title with the same star to make up for the loss.

After completing this film, Mahesh Babu will also join hands with Trivikram in the project called Mahesh 26, which will be financed by Mythri Movie Makers.

Mahesh was last seen in Bharat Ane Nenu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd