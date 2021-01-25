Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata begins shoot in Dubai

The shoot of Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata commenced in Dubai on Monday. Production house Mythri Movie Makers announced the news on their Twitter handle with a special video.
“The Auction and the Action begins. #SarkaruVaariPaataShuru,” the makers captioned the clip.
Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh are currently in Dubai for the film’s first schedule.
The Auction and the Action begins 🎬 #SarkaruVaariPaataShuru 💥
Super 🌟 @urstrulyMahesh @KeerthyOfficial @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @GMBents @14ReelsPlus#SarkaruVaariPaata 🔔 pic.twitter.com/qBgbcejAGS
— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) January 25, 2021
Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainments are jointly producing Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Parasuram Petla of Geetha Govindam fame is helming the film, which reportedly revolves around financial fraud.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.