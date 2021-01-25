scorecardresearch
Monday, January 25, 2021
Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata begins shoot in Dubai

Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the first collaboration of Mahesh Babu, Parasuram Petla and Keerthy Suresh.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad | January 25, 2021 10:30:08 pm
Mahesh BabuMahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata was launched in November 2020. (Photo: Twitter/urstrulyMahesh)

The shoot of Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata commenced in Dubai on Monday. Production house Mythri Movie Makers announced the news on their Twitter handle with a special video.

“The Auction and the Action begins. #SarkaruVaariPaataShuru,” the makers captioned the clip.

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh are currently in Dubai for the film’s first schedule.

Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainments are jointly producing Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Parasuram Petla of Geetha Govindam fame is helming the film, which reportedly revolves around financial fraud.

