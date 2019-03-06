Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi to hit screens on May 9

The makers of Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi on Wednesday announced the film’s release date. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial will now hit screens worldwide on May 9 instead of April 25.

Producer Dil Raju said, “The talkie part of Maharshi will be completed by March 17. The remaining two songs will be filmed in specially erected sets and they will be wrapped up by April 12. A few montages will also be shot in Abu Dhabi. We didn’t want to rush post-production. So, we decided to release Maharshi on May 9.”

Bankrolled by Dil Raju, C Ashwini Dutt and Prasad V Potluri, Maharshi also stars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh. Devi Sri Prasad will compose the music for the Mahesh Babu film.