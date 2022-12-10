scorecardresearch
Mahesh Babu’s SSMB28 set to go on floors in January

Mahesh Babu announced that he will be starting the shoot of his 28th film in January.

Mahesh Babu with director Trivikram and producer Radha Krishna(Image: Haarika & Hassine Creations)Mahesh Babu with director Trivikram and producer Radha Krishna(Image: Haarika & Hassine Creations)
The much-awaited update about Mahesh Babu’s 28th film, which is tentatively known as SSMB28, is here. The Telugu star, who is mourning the loss of his father, the legendary actor Krishna, is finally ready for the shoot of the film, which is set to go on floors in January 2023.

Haarika & Hassine Creations, the production of SSMB28, took to share the news along with pictures of Mahesh Babu with the founder of the production house S Radha Krishna, director of the film Trivikram, films’ composer SS Thaman, and Sithara Entertainment’s Naga Ashwin.

The tweet read, “All set to shoot! With heightened spirit and great energy #SSMB28 will go on sets from January, non-stop! Stay-Tuned, More SUPER-EXCITING updates coming your way soon! (Sic).”

Other than Mahesh Babu, SSMB28 also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. After Maharshi, the upcoming film marks her second collaboration with the Telugu superstar. For director Trivikram Srinivas, this is his third collaboration with Mahesh. They have earlier teamed up for Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010).

ALSO READ |Inside Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Trivikram and Thaman’s Mumbai get-together. See pics

SSMB28 is set to be released in theatres in 2023. After wrapping up the shoot of the current project, Mahesh Babu will team up with SS Rajamouli for his next.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 03:58:33 pm
