From Mahesh Babu’s SSMB 28 to Nani’s Dasara: Here are 16 upcoming Telugu films slated to arrive on Netflix

On the occasion of Sankranti, Netflix announced that 16 Telugu language films will soon arrive on the service. These films will first get theatrical releases and will then be available to stream on the platform. Last year, the streaming giant benefited greatly thanks to Telugu content films such as RRR, Shyam Singha Roy, and Ante Sundaraniki.

This year, the line-up includes both big and small films, and the most important one is undoubtedly Mahesh Babu’s SSMB28, which is directed by Trivikram, who churned out Netflix’s most-streamed Indian film in 2020, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Anushka Shetty, who has been missing from action, will be returning this year with her yet-to-be-titled film. Additionally, Megastar Chiranjeevi, who has already kickstarted 2023 with a hit, Waltair Veerayya, will star in Bhola Shankar, which will be directed by Meher Ramesh.

Meanwhile, Nani’s Dasara is also part of the line-up. The film, in which he plays a coolie in a coal mine, is one of the most anticipated Telugu titles this year and has already drawn comparisons to Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise.

Here is the list of Telugu films that will be released on Netflix in 2023:

Bhola Shankar:

Idhi maamulu excitement kaadhu. Mega excitement. Vasthundhi evaro thelusukadha! Bholā Shankar, arriving on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as a post theatrical release! 💥#NetflixPandaga #BholaaShankar #NetflixLoEmSpecial pic.twitter.com/kwwFk4ENfm — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2023

Available Language(s): Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada

Amigos:



Brb, making sure we don’t have any doppelgangers because truth be told, we’re terrified! 👀🤯 Amigos is arriving on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as a post theatrical release! 🤩#NetflixPandaga #Amigos #NetflixLoEmSpecial pic.twitter.com/g56tUg7FC8 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2023

Available Language(s): Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada

Meter:

On a scale of 1-10, we’re at a 15 because our excitement meter just exploded! 🤩💥 Meter is coming on Netflix as a post theatrical release! 🥳#NetflixPandaga #Meter #NetflixLoEmSpecial pic.twitter.com/QcMsrxUJfW — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2023

Available Language(s): Telugu

Butta Bomma:



When a stranger walks into the perfect love story, things no longer stay the same. Butta Bomma is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as a post theatrical release!🤩#NetflixPandaga #ButtaBomma #NetflixLoEmSpecial pic.twitter.com/X6eN3aeixk — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2023

Available Language(s): Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada

Buddy:

Manifesting for us to find a buddy like Buddy this year! 🧸 Buddy is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as a post theatrical release! 🤩#NetflixPandaga #Buddy #NetflixLoEmSpecial pic.twitter.com/ZKU1PcxW1S — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2023

Available Language(s): Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada

PVT 04:

We tried looking for words to express how excited we are and came up with OOOOOMG!😍😍 PVT 04 is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as a post theatrical release! 🤩#NetflixPandaga #PVT04 #NetflixLoEmSpecial pic.twitter.com/FytJz188Yg — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2023

Available Language(s): Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada

Tillu Square:



Atluntadhi Netflixthoni. Atluntadhi Netflixthoni. Vacchindhi chaadhastham kaadhu. Tillu Anna rendo saari. Tillu Square is arriving on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as a post theatrical release! 🤩 #NetflixPandaga #TilluSquare #NetflixLoEmSpecial pic.twitter.com/5mJqK5jcX5 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2023

Available Language(s): Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada

Dasara:



We just realised Nani and Keerthy Suresh are going to be in a movie together again and we’re LITERALLY jumping! 🤯🤯 Dasara is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as a post theatrical release! 💥#NetflixPandaga #Dasara #NetflixLoEmSpecial pic.twitter.com/uYwBVUmWZb — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2023

Available Language(s): Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada

Production No-6:

Posting this from mid-air because we’re literally JUMPING! 😍🤩 Shri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas’ Production No. 6 is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as a post theatrical release! 🤩#NetflixPandaga #NetflixLoEmSpecial pic.twitter.com/WBa5bGNecK — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2023

Available Language(s): Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada

Dhamaka:



It is time for whistles, claps and one big DHAMAKA because Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is on his way! 💥🤩 Dhamaka is coming on Netflix as a post theatrical release! 😍#NetflixPandaga #Dhamaka #NetflixLoEmSpecial pic.twitter.com/ZDrOdvqszT — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2023

Available Language(s): Telugu

Kartikeya 8:



We’d bet all our money to watch this bettor in action!👀 Kartikeya 8, coming to Netflix as a post theatrical release! 🤩#NetflixPandaga #Kartikeya8 #NetflixLoEmSpecial #uvcreations #RDRajaSekar pic.twitter.com/TL90QRYrkH — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2023

Available Language(s): Telugu

Production No.14:



We’re trying to keep calm but we just cannot, because THE QUEEN is back! 👑 UV Creations’ Production No. 14 is coming on Netflix as a post theatrical release! 😍#NetflixPandaga #Anushka48 #NetflixLoEmSpecial pic.twitter.com/NXI5ZOPTeq — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2023

Available Language(s): Telugu

18 Pages:

Page-lu 18 aina, minimum 18 saarlu choodataaniki siddham. 18 pages is coming on Netflix as a post theatrical release!💕#NetflixPandaga #18Pages #NetflixLoEmSpecial pic.twitter.com/vkkgK5dV2v — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2023

Available Language(s): Telugu

VT 12:



This time we’ve got less of fun & frustration and more of suspense & tension! 👀

VT12 is coming on Netflix as a post theatrical release! 🔥#NetflixPandaga #VT12 #NetflixLoEmSpecial pic.twitter.com/aadRP8MyDr — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2023

Available Language(s): Telugu

Virupaksha:



Defying a cruse in order to save his love, almost sounds magical ✨

Virupaksha is coming to Netflix as a post theatrical release. 🤩#NetflixPandaga #NetflixLoEmSpecial pic.twitter.com/apDHu4cWjJ — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2023

Available Language(s): Telugu

SSMB 28:



Penu thuphaanu thalonchaina choodaataniki memu ready. Meeru?#SSMB28 is coming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as a post theatrical release! 🤩#NetflixLoEmSpecial #NetflixPandaga #SSMB28 pic.twitter.com/34teGAQz2m — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2023

Available Language(s): Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada

Sharing details about the upcoming line-up, Monika Shergill, VP of content, Netflix India, said in a statement, “Our audience has a huge appetite for locally authentic and global stories across India and we want to give them more of what they love. Following the global success of RRR, Shyam Singha Roy and Ante Sundaraniki, we can’t wait to bring our new and exciting line-up of Telugu films to our audiences. The new slate brings a bigger offering of Telugu films across many genres and highlights the bounty of creative talent from South India. With the work that we do behind the scenes around our dubbing and subtitles, we’re pleased to make these films accessible to wider audiences across India and every corner of the world.”