scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

From Mahesh Babu’s SSMB 28 to Nani’s Dasara: Here are 16 upcoming Telugu films slated to arrive on Netflix

From Anushka Shetty's comeback film to Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar and Nani's Dasara, Netflix has scored the streaming rights to several high-profile Telugu language movies.

List of upcoming Telugu films on Netflix (PR images)List of upcoming Telugu films on Netflix (PR images)

On the occasion of Sankranti, Netflix announced that 16 Telugu language films will soon arrive on the service. These films will first get theatrical releases and will then be available to stream on the platform. Last year, the streaming giant benefited greatly thanks to Telugu content films such as RRR, Shyam Singha Roy, and Ante Sundaraniki.

This year, the line-up includes both big and small films, and the most important one is undoubtedly Mahesh Babu’s SSMB28, which is directed by Trivikram, who churned out Netflix’s most-streamed Indian film in 2020, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Anushka Shetty, who has been missing from action, will be returning this year with her yet-to-be-titled film. Additionally, Megastar Chiranjeevi, who has already kickstarted 2023 with a hit, Waltair Veerayya, will star in Bhola Shankar, which will be directed by Meher Ramesh.

Meanwhile, Nani’s Dasara is also part of the line-up. The film, in which he plays a coolie in a coal mine, is one of the most anticipated Telugu titles this year and has already drawn comparisons to Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise.

ALSO READ |RRR’s long and extraordinary road to Oscars, Golden Globes: How a Telugu film became a shared global emotion

Here is the list of Telugu films that will be released on Netflix in 2023:

Bhola Shankar:

Available Language(s): Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada

Amigos:

Available Language(s): Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada

Meter:

Available Language(s): Telugu

Butta Bomma:

Available Language(s): Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada

Buddy:

Available Language(s): Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada

PVT 04:

Available Language(s): Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada

Tillu Square:

Available Language(s): Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada

Dasara:

Available Language(s): Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada

Production No-6:

Available Language(s): Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada

Dhamaka:

Available Language(s): Telugu

Kartikeya 8:

Available Language(s): Telugu

Production No.14:

Available Language(s): Telugu

18 Pages:

Available Language(s): Telugu

VT 12:

Available Language(s): Telugu

Virupaksha:

Available Language(s): Telugu

SSMB 28:

Available Language(s): Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bards, birds and words: Did you know these common terms have avian origins?
Bards, birds and words: Did you know these common terms have avian origins?
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, ...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, ...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish

Sharing details about the upcoming line-up, Monika Shergill, VP of content, Netflix India, said in a statement, “Our audience has a huge appetite for locally authentic and global stories across India and we want to give them more of what they love. Following the global success of RRR, Shyam Singha Roy and Ante Sundaraniki, we can’t wait to bring our new and exciting line-up of Telugu films to our audiences. The new slate brings a bigger offering of Telugu films across many genres and highlights the bounty of creative talent from South India. With the work that we do behind the scenes around our dubbing and subtitles, we’re pleased to make these films accessible to wider audiences across India and every corner of the world.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-01-2023 at 20:07 IST
Next Story

Watch: Fans enter the ground to celebrate with Bangladesh U19 Women’s team after massive upset

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor’s dashing entry on a bike for Farzi trailer launch
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close