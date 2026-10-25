‘Very disappointing’: Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam slams Nani-starrer The Paradise

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Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni has criticised Nani’s latest release The Paradise, calling it “very disappointing”.
Giving a one star rating to The Paradise on social platform Letterboxd, he wrote, “I liked the cinematography and the acting in emotional scenes. I liked nothing else. Very disappointing. Also the editing was just atrocious.”
When Mahesh Babu’s son reviewed Yash’s Toxic
Gautam Ghattamaneni previously made headlines for his harsh assessment of Yash’s Toxic.
After watching Toxic, which opened in theatres on August 26 to a poor response, Gautam gave it a 0.5-star rating on Letterboxd. His review sparked considerable buzz on social media.
He has previously awarded five stars to his father Mahesh Babu‘s films Pokiri and 1: Nenokkadine, while giving lower ratings to some of his other films, including Nijam, Vamsi and Brahmotsavam.
A few months ago, after his Letterboxd reviews went viral, Gautam removed the link to his profile from his Instagram bio. However, he has now restored it, along with a cheeky message on his Letterboxd profile: “Welcome to this apparently national news worthy page. I will try to live up to that.”
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About The Paradise
The Paradise was helmed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas banner. It featured Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.
The Telugu action drama was considered a box office failure, having grossed just Rs 173.92 crore worldwide against a reported budget of Rs 200 crore. It is now streaming on Netflix.