‘Very disappointing’: Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam slams Nani-starrer The Paradise

Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni has criticised Nani’s latest release The Paradise, calling it “very disappointing”.

Giving a one star rating to The Paradise on social platform Letterboxd, he wrote, “I liked the cinematography and the acting in emotional scenes. I liked nothing else. Very disappointing. Also the editing was just atrocious.”

When Mahesh Babu’s son reviewed Yash’s Toxic

Gautam Ghattamaneni previously made headlines for his harsh assessment of Yash’s Toxic.

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After watching Toxic, which opened in theatres on August 26 to a poor response, Gautam gave it a 0.5-star rating on Letterboxd. His review sparked considerable buzz on social media.

He has previously awarded five stars to his father Mahesh Babu‘s films Pokiri and 1: Nenokkadine, while giving lower ratings to some of his other films, including Nijam, Vamsi and Brahmotsavam.