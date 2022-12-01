Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam excels in first stage performance, mom Namrata Shirodkar says ‘can’t wait to see more of this’

Namrata Shirodkar is a proud mommy today as son Gautam Ghattamaneni went on stage for the first time. The actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the young boy’s high school theatre production. The young boy is seen in the role of Kristoff in the play based on Disney’s Frozen.

Sharing the video of his performance, Namrata wrote how she is so proud of her son. She also added that she cannot wait to see more of him. “He’s not the love expert but he has friends who are 😍😍😍 GG’s first theater production at high school… and he pulled it off in style!! 👏👏👏 Not to mention Frozen’s a family favourite.. so this was just so wholesome to watch 😍😍 Can’t wait to see more of this my boy.. so so proud of you @gautamghattamaneni ♥️♥️♥️Love you so so much 🥰🥰🥰,” the caption of her post read.

The video features Gautam Ghattamaneni on stage enacting his part, with dialogues and dance et al. It also had a few photos of Namrata and daughter Sitara enjoying their time with Gautam. There were also a few shots of him with his schoolmates.

Fans were quite impressed by his performance and dropped heart-warming comments on it. “Maturity in acting 👏,” wrote one, while another added, “Prince in the making 🔥🔥.” Referring to his parents Namrata and Mahesh Babu’ genes, a few also prophesised that he will take on acting soon. “Fab actor like his parents” and “Jr Mahesh Anna on the way”, read a few comments, as another also added how Gautam is a combination of his father and grandfather Krishna.

On Gautam’s 16th birthday in August this year, father Mahesh Babu had penned a sweet note for him. The Telugu superstar wrote, “Happy 16 my young man!! You make me proud each day and I can’t wait to see you grow into your best self!! All my love and blessings as you journey through this new phase! Remember. I’m always there when you need me! Love you my son.. more than you can imagine.”