Saturday, February 12, 2022
Mahesh Babu is ecstatic to share Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s Kalaavathi teaser, watch

Mahesh Babu and Thaman S are overwhelmed with reactions to Sarkaru Vaari Paata's song 'Kalaavathi.' The song has crossed 5 million views on YouTube.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 12, 2022 3:33:33 pm
Kalaavathi song Sarkaru Vaari PaataSarkaru Vaari Paata song Kalaavathi will be out on February 14. (Photo: Saregama Telugu/YouTube)

Mahesh Babu on Friday treated his fans to a glimpse of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s new song ‘Kalaavathi.’ The song, sung by Sid Sriram and composed by Thaman S, is a romantic number that features Mahesh with Keerthy Suresh. Sharing the glimpse of Twitter, Mahesh wrote, “@MusicThaman looking forward to the album!” In response, Thaman S wrote, “The Six Year Wait to Score Music For U and Now I am Set to HIT ALL THE SIX TRACKS dear brother @urstrulyMahesh ⭐️ gaaru.”

On Saturday morning, Thaman S celebrated 5 million views on the glimpse of ‘Kalaavathi’ on YouTube and teased fans about the whole Sarkaru Vaari Paata album. “More on the way for Our Dear #SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh gaaru 💃 this is just the beginning of #BlockBusterSarkaruvaaripaata” he wrote in a tweet. The makers have planned to release the full version of ‘Kalaavathi’ on February 14 as a Valentine’s Day gift for all Mahesh Babu fans.

ALSO READ |Mahesh Babu-Trivikram’s film SSMB28 goes on floors, see photos

On Sunday, Mahesh Babu’s wife and former actor Namrata Shirodkar gave a glimpse of the superstar’s family time with his daughter Sitara and son Gautam. Sharing a candid picture, Namrata expressed she cannot get “enough” of the three. “Surrounded by all his babies! 😍😍😍😍 #CantGetEnough ♥️♥️” the caption read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Mahesh is currently looking forward to the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The Parasuram Petla directorial is scheduled for May 14 release.

Earlier this month, Mahesh started shooting for Trivikram’s next. Tentatively titled SSMB28, the movie marks the third collaboration between director Trivikram and actor Mahesh Babu after Athadu and Khaleja. The film will see Pooja Hegde returning as Mahesh’s co-star. Earlier, the two were seen in Maharshi.

