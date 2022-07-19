scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Mahesh Babu shares photo with Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara: ‘One with the fam…’

Telugu star Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara attended Jayakrishna Ghattamaneni’s birthday party.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 19, 2022 5:47:46 pm
Mahesh BabuMahesh Babu shared a photo with Namrata Shirodhkar and daughter Sitara (Photo: Instagram/ Mahesh Babu)

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu on Tuesday shared a selfie featuring his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara. The photo was clicked at Jayakrishna Ghattamaneni’s birthday party. Jayakrishna is the son of Mahesh’s late brother Ramesh Babu. Sharing the picture from the birthday celebration, Mahesh wrote, “One with the fam.”

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu holidayed with his family in the US last month. During the vacation, he also met American business magnate Bill Gates. Sharing a photo, Mahesh wrote, “Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen… and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Earlier in June, Mahesh went for a Euro trip with his family. He had shared several photos from the holiday.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the Parasuram Petla directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Despite receiving a mixed response from critics and the audience, the strong promotions for the film resulted in decent collections at the box office.

Mahesh will soon start shooting for his film with RRR director SS Rajamouli. Talking about the movie, the actor told Peacock Magazine, “Right now, my focus is this big film that’s coming up with SS Rajamouli — that’s where all my attention and energies will be. It’s a dream come true for me. We’ve been trying to collaborate for a long time and it’s finally happening. I will give all that I have to it and I’m very excited about it.”

