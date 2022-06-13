scorecardresearch
Monday, June 13, 2022
Mahesh Babu shares glimpses from Europe vacation with wife Namrata, children. See photos

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is vacationing with his wife Namrata, son Gautham and daughter Sitara in Europe.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
June 13, 2022 4:36:36 pm
Mahesh Babu with his family.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is keeping his fans posted on his ongoing vacation in Europe. On Monday, he posted a picture with his family from outside Zurich’s Schweizerhof hotel. And he mentioned that he was all set to travel to Itlay by road. “Road trip it is!! Next stop Italy!! Lunch with the crazies (sic),” captioned Mahesh, while sharing a selfie. He is vacationing with his wife Namrata, son Gautham and daughter Sitara.

Mahesh was recently seen in director ‎Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He had played the role of a US-based money lender, who travels to India for personal reasons. But, he is drawn into a woman’s life, who has suffered from the nexus between politicians and banking officials. In his efforts to help the woman in need, he also ends up fixing the broken banking system, that unjustly rewards the rich and mercilessly taxes working-class people.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, however, was a critical disaster. The film received poor reviews from the critics and didn’t generate enough goodwill among the movie patrons as well. However, Mahesh’s stardom ensured the film had a very good opening weekend, helping the producers to recover their investments. Even though the consensus was that the film didn’t meet its box office expectations, the producers did everything they could to prove it wrong. The filmmakers and Mahesh held multiple events to record their sanctification of the film’s commercial performance. Mahesh declared Sarkaru Vaari Paata a ‘blockbuster.’

Mahesh also saw success as a producer of Major. The movie based on the life and times of the slain 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan received good reviews and also did well at the box office. Mahesh had bankrolled the project, which had Adivi Sesh in the lead.

