Mahesh Babu set to work with seasoned Telugu directors

Mahesh Babu is set to work with an interesting set of talented Telugu directors. He is currently busy shooting for Maharshi, which is being helmed by director Vamsi Paidipally. It is one of the most-awaited films of 2019 and is fast nearing completion.

Earlier, the filmmakers had planned to release Maharshi for Sankrati. However, citing production reasons, the release date was postponed to April 9. The big-budget film, which is jointly produced by Dil Raju, Ashwini Dutt and PVP, has been majorly shot in the US. The film’s cast and crew have done a solid job guarding the film against online leaks. In the meantime, the filmmakers have also been tight-lipped about the plot details.

According to reports, Mahesh plays an entrepreneur in Maharshi. Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh play his close friends.

Maharshi is Mahesh’s first collaboration with director Vamsi Paidipally, who is known for making stylish potboilers. After a short break, the shooting will resume by the end of January. The production team said that the filmmakers will shoot the next schedule in a single stretch until March and complete it.

After finishing this project, Mahesh Babu will join the sets of director Sukumar’s film. The untitled project will be the actor-director duo’s second outing after 1: Nenokkadine, which tanked at the box office. Sukumar is currently basking in the success of his last film, Rangasthalam.

Wishing the most humble & super talented @aryasukku a very happy birthday… May you have a great one!!!

Looking forward to starting our film sir 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/wgFDRq9gDQ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 11, 2019

Following this project, the star is expected to announce a film with hit filmmaker SS Rajamouli. For long, they both have been in talks to do a film together. The buzz is that the actor-director duo will announce their maiden collaboration once they finish their ongoing projects.

Rajamouli is shooting his next film tentatively titled RRR, with Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The film has created a lot of hype in the industry, thanks to its star cast.

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu may join hands in 2020. According to reports, the project will also be made in Hindi, marking Mahesh’s debut in Bollywood.

It is also said Mahesh will be working with Boyapati Sreenu. The buzz is that the actor has expressed his desire to work with some young directors and have also approached them for the same.