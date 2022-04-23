Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata title track is a foot-tapping number. Watch

The title track of Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is out. Sung by Harika Narayan and penned by Anantha Sriram, is an upbeat, foot-tapping number. The music is composed by Thaman S. This is the third song to come out from the film’s album. Earlier, “Kalaavathi” and “Penny” were released.

The few visuals that we see in the song of Mahesh Babu, have him in a fierce avatar. He is seen packing a few punches and fighting with the baddies. He walks away in style after the action-packed sequences. The video of the song has been shot at a massive set in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. It has been choreographed by Sekhar.

A few days back, the makers of the film shared a few behind-the-scenes stills of the shoot on social media. They wrote, “The sets were a blast today with Superstar @urstrulyMahesh at his Massiest best. People will go ballistic in Theatres for this MASS song.”

Directed by Parasuram Petla of Geetha Govindam fame, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is currently in its post-production stage. Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta are bankrolling this movie under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus. It is slated for a worldwide release on May 12.

Last year, during an AMA session on Instagram, Mahesh called the film “a complete entertainer.” His wife Namrata Shirodkar said the film will be “everything you will really enjoy.”