scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Must Read

Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
June 2, 2022 3:36:43 pm
sarkaru vaari paata poster mahesh babu new release dateMahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu’s latest movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata is now available on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers can get early access to the movie on a rental basis. The film will be made available for all subscribers after 10 days.

“Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been a thrilling ride, right from its inception to its release. I am overwhelmed with the love it has released from the audience, and feel elated to offer viewers early access to the movie through Movie Rentals on Amazon Prime Video. It is a story that is peppered with humour, action, drama and emotions, making it the perfect entertaining watch for a movie night with your friends. I am glad that now movie lovers across the country will be able to enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes, at a time and on a device of their choice,” said Mahesh in a statement.

Also Read |After watching Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Udhayanidhi Stalin says ‘sure blockbuster’

The movie follows the story of a US-based moneylender, who comes to India on a personal mission but ends up fixing the corrupt banking system that’s unfairly taxing the unsuspecting, hard-working common people to clear the unpaid loans of the rich.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata received mixed reactions from critics and the audience. The film managed to run to packed houses during the opening weekend but its earnings dropped in the following days. The makers, however, have claimed that the movie is a “blockbuster”.

Best of Express Premium
How Pune police personnel reskilled themselves to tackle crypto crimesPremium
How Pune police personnel reskilled themselves to tackle crypto crimes
Explained: The case for six airbagsPremium
Explained: The case for six airbags
Sri Lanka plans to develop Trincomalee port as industrial hub, stirs glob...Premium
Sri Lanka plans to develop Trincomalee port as industrial hub, stirs glob...
Litigants turn to 80-year-old court ruling to press claims in Gyanvapi casePremium
Litigants turn to 80-year-old court ruling to press claims in Gyanvapi case
More Premium Stories >>
Also Read |Mahesh Babu is ‘overwhelmed’ by Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s ‘blockbuster success’

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

‘The music has stopped: Singer KK passes away in Kolkata, fans pay tribute
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 02: Latest News
Advertisement