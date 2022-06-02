Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu’s latest movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata is now available on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers can get early access to the movie on a rental basis. The film will be made available for all subscribers after 10 days.

“Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been a thrilling ride, right from its inception to its release. I am overwhelmed with the love it has released from the audience, and feel elated to offer viewers early access to the movie through Movie Rentals on Amazon Prime Video. It is a story that is peppered with humour, action, drama and emotions, making it the perfect entertaining watch for a movie night with your friends. I am glad that now movie lovers across the country will be able to enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes, at a time and on a device of their choice,” said Mahesh in a statement.

The movie follows the story of a US-based moneylender, who comes to India on a personal mission but ends up fixing the corrupt banking system that’s unfairly taxing the unsuspecting, hard-working common people to clear the unpaid loans of the rich.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata received mixed reactions from critics and the audience. The film managed to run to packed houses during the opening weekend but its earnings dropped in the following days. The makers, however, have claimed that the movie is a “blockbuster”.

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role.