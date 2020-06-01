Mahesh Babu: Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a complete entertainer

Mahesh Babu interacted with his fans on Sunday. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Instagram) Mahesh Babu interacted with his fans on Sunday. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Instagram)

Mahesh Babu had an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram on Sunday. The actor, who released the first look of his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, talked about the Parasuram directorial, his father, the lockdown and much more.

Talking about Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu promised it would be a “complete entertainer.”

When a fan asked “What is the theme of the movie?,” the actor replied, “SVP (Sarkaru Vaari Paata) is a complete entertainer with a strong message. I am really excited about it.”

On lockdown life with family, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor wrote, “It’s been an experience of a lifetime. I have done so many things with them that I wouldn’t be able to do, had I been working.”

He also mentioned that post-lockdown life is going to be different. “Life will be different post the lockdown. Be safe, wear a mask and be aware. We all have to accept this new normal,” wrote the 44-year-old.

Not just about Sarkaru Vaari Paata and lockdown, Mahesh Babu also got candid about his family. When asked if he had a crush on anybody, Mahesh replied, “I did at 26!!! Then I married her.”

Later, he also spoke about how he wants to be remembered. In response to a fan’s question, the actor said, “I want to be remembered as a great actor, an amazing father to my children and a great husband to my wife.”

And when another fan asked if his son Gautham will become an actor, Mahesh dropped a hint and wrote, “He wants to, I guess! Only time will tell.”

Mahesh Babu also said he’s looking forward to his film with SS Rajamouli. He expressed that Puri Jagannath is one of his favourite directors and he’s waiting for him to narrate a script soon.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a Parashuram directorial. The project is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

SS Thaman is composing music for the film. The project marks the composer’s collaboration with Mahesh Babu after seven years.

The makers are yet to announce the leading lady and the release date of the film.

