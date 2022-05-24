Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu film crosses Rs 200 crore mark, director Parasuram Petla celebrates

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is minting moolah at the box office. The film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office in just 12 days.

The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata on Tuesday took to Twitter to share the news. “Super🌟 @urstrulyMahesh’s SWAG SEASON continues. #BlockbusterSVP is the BIGGEST GROSSER OF TFI IN 2022 for a regional film,” the tweet read. The makers also mentioned that the film has earned over Rs 200 crore worldwide.

Reacting to the news, director Parasuram thanked the audience and the star cast of the film. “Heartfelt thanks to my hero Mahesh Babu garu, our beautiful Kalaavathi Keerthy Suresh, my brother Thaman and producers,” his tweet read. In another tweet, Parasuram said the success of the film wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Mahesh Babu fans. “This wouldn’t be even possible without the support of TFI audience who gave us immense love & support since the beginning,” he wrote.

Earlier this month, Mahesh and the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata celebrated the blockbuster opening of the film. “Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for #SarkaruVaariPaata! To all my super fans, a heartfelt thank you for making this film a blockbuster success! Gratitude always,” the actor mentioned in a tweet.

While fans have been showering the film with love, critics have panned the Mahesh Babu starrer.

Manoj Kumar of indianexpress.com gave Sarkaru Vaari Paata two stars in his review. “Director-writer Parasuram expects the audience to cut a lot of slack for the way he narrates the story of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The biggest compromise he expects us to make is to pay no attention to the film’s structural issues, including a sense of time and place. The hero’s character feels constantly suspended in mid-air, owing to the mindless continental hopping. And it has robbed the movie of a sense of stability even though the subject that it discusses has a sense of urgency and reliability,” a part of his review read.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is now looking forward to his film with SS Rajamouli.