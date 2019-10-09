Mahesh Babu vs Allu Arjun: Sankranthi 2020 set for a big box office clash

The upcoming Sankranthi festival will witness a major box office clash as the next movies of Tollywood superstars Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun are set to release on the same holiday.

On Tuesday, Mahesh Babu shared a new poster from his upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The poster features Mahesh wielding an axe in one hand as he seems to be ready to go into a street fight and decimate his rivals in full public view. If you already don’t know, for the first time, the 44-year-old superstar is playing an army officer in the film, which is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Rashmika Mandanna of Geetha Govindam fame is playing the female lead. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Vijayashanti, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh and Jagapathi Babu among others.

The new poster, meanwhile, also confirmed that Sarileru Neekevvaru will open in cinemas during Sankranthi celebration.

The poster of Ala Vaikunthapuramulo also features Allu Arjun in an action avatar as it announces its arrival for ‘Sankranthi 2020’. The film is written and directed by ace-filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas and is produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under their banner of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Ala Vaikunthapuramulo marks the third collaboration between Allu Arjun and Trivikram after hits like Julai (2012) and S/O Satyamurthy (2015). The upcoming film also has a huge supporting cast including Pooja Hegde, Nivetha Pethuraj, Tabu, Sushanth, Navdeep, Jayaram, Sathyaraj, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji and Sunil among others.