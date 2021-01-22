Mahesh Babu rings in wife Namrata Shirodkar’s birthday in Dubai, see photos

Actor Mahesh Babu wished his ‘boss lady’ Namrata Shirodkar on her 49th birthday with an adorable social media post. Addressing her as his “amazing woman”, the Telugu star shared a beautiful photo with her.

“Someone I love was born today! ❤️ Everyday with you is special but today is a little more!! Celebrating my amazing woman. Happy birthday, boss lady ♥️♥️ @namratashirodkar,” Mahesh Babu wrote on Instagram. Namrata reacted on the post and thanked her husband for “making every year so special.”

To celebrate Namrata’s birthday, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor has flown to Dubai where Namrata’s sister Shilpa Shirodkar lives. The actor’s two children Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautham Ghattamaneni have also accompanied him on the vacation.

Namrata shared a few photos with her husband, kids and a couple of friends on Instagram as she left for Dubai on Thursday. “Waiting to exhale 😍😍 Dubai Calling ✈️” she captioned one of the photos. Another set of photos were shared by Namrata and Mahesh’s daughter Sitara where she can be seen playing with her father and posing with her mother. “It’s my Amma’s birthday tomorrow 🥳 and we are going to be together to celebrate it ♥️♥️ #AmmasBirthdayDiaries #DubaiCalling,” Sitara wrote along with one of the photos.

Shilpa Shirodkar also wished sister Namrata on her birthday with a special note which read, “My darling chin, wishing you a very happy birthday my dearest sister. Love you so so so much chin❤️. Blessings blessings blessings in abundance 👼👼👼👼”

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Parasuram directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru.