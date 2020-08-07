Mahesh Babu: I request fans to avoid any social gatherings on my birthday

Mahesh Babu’s next will be helmed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Facebook) Mahesh Babu’s next will be helmed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Facebook)

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, who will celebrate his birthday on August 9, has requested fans to “avoid any special gatherings” amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, Mahesh took to Twitter to make this appeal to his fans.

In the note, the Maharshi star wrote, “A kind request to my dear fans. I feel blessed and thankful to have all of you. I truly appreciate all the good deeds you do to make my special day worth remembering. Since we are battling a global pandemic this year, safety is indispensable. I request all my fans to avoid any social gatherings on my birthday. Please stay safe.”

A kind request to all my fans 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UnAzeYPUBQ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 7, 2020

Mahesh Babu will be next seen in the Parasuram directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Production house Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project in association with 14 Reels Plus Entertainments and GMB Entertainments.

