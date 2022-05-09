Mahesh Babu remembers the ones he ‘lost’ in last two years, calls fans’ love his ‘strength and courage’

The pre-release event of Sarkaru Vaari Paata turned out to be quite an emotional affair. Mahesh Babu, remembering loved ones he lost in the last two years, spoke about how fans’ love has helped him to continue his film journey.

Talking about his fans, the actor said, “I don’t know how I got so lucky. I can never repay this love. I do films for them. To make them happy.”

He continued, “In these two years, a lot of things happened. A lot of things changed. I lost people who were very close to me. But no matter what happened, your love stayed the same. This is enough to march on with strength and courage.” “On May 12, the film is releasing. Our celebration will start all over again,” the actor added.

During the event, Mahesh Babu praised Parasuram Petla for the way he designed his character in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. “The way he designed my character was amazing,” he said. The actor also mentioned that his track with Keerthy Suresh will be one of the highlights of the movie. He guaranteed that people will walk into the theater more than once to enjoy their performance.

Heaping praise on Keerthy, Mahesh said, “Her performance will be surprising. She is extraordinary.”

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release on May 12.