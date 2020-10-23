scorecardresearch
Prabhas turns 41: Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet and others wish Radhe Shyam actor

Prabhas presently has multi-crore projects such as Radhe Shyam, Adipurush and an untitled flick with Nag Ashwin in his kitty.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad | October 23, 2020 11:02:13 am
Happy Birthday PrabhasPrabhas turns 41 today. (Photo: Twitter/DVVMovies)

Social media is flooded with wishes for Rebel Star Prabhas, who is celebrating his 41st birthday today. Prabhas, who made his silver screen debut with Eeswar (2002), tasted box office success first with Varsham (2004), and SS Rajamouli’s Chatrapathi (2005) made him a man of the masses.

While Bujjigadu (2008), Darling (2010), and Mirchi (2013) helped him establish a strong foothold in the Telugu film industry, with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, Prabhas emerged as a pan India superstar.

On the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday, here are wishes from the who’s who of the Indian film industry.

Prabhas, who was last seen in actioner Saaho in 2019, presently has multi-crore projects such as Radhe Shyam, Adipurush and an untitled flick with Nag Ashwin in his kitty.

