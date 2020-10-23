Prabhas turns 41: Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet and others wish Radhe Shyam actor

Prabhas turns 41 today. (Photo: Twitter/DVVMovies)

Social media is flooded with wishes for Rebel Star Prabhas, who is celebrating his 41st birthday today. Prabhas, who made his silver screen debut with Eeswar (2002), tasted box office success first with Varsham (2004), and SS Rajamouli’s Chatrapathi (2005) made him a man of the masses.

While Bujjigadu (2008), Darling (2010), and Mirchi (2013) helped him establish a strong foothold in the Telugu film industry, with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, Prabhas emerged as a pan India superstar.

On the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday, here are wishes from the who’s who of the Indian film industry.

Happppy happpy bdayyyy #Prabhas 😃😃 wishing you a super duper year .. great health and lots of happiness 🤗 may your stardom keep growing infinitely 😃 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 23, 2020

Wishing Our darling of HEARTS ❤️#prabhas gaaru a very happy birthday !! #HappyBirthdayPrabhas 💿💿💿 pic.twitter.com/uaqkrJby1O — thaman S (@MusicThaman) October 23, 2020

Wishing one of the sweetest, most down to earth person, darling #Prabhas a very happy Birthday! All the very best for your future endeavours! Have a smashing Birthday!🥳🥳 — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) October 23, 2020

Here’s wishing the darling of millions #Prabhas, a very happy birthday! Wish him all the luck and love! 😇 — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) October 23, 2020

Happy Birthday to our true king Baahubali… Wishing you loads of success for your upcoming projects 🤩#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/Hs3uxUmdmn — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) October 22, 2020

Wishing my #Prabhas Anna nothing but the best ! A person who can spread smiles and love with ease!Love you anna! ❤️ #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/C7veX8VRCv — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) October 22, 2020

Prabhas, who was last seen in actioner Saaho in 2019, presently has multi-crore projects such as Radhe Shyam, Adipurush and an untitled flick with Nag Ashwin in his kitty.

