scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Mahesh Babu immerses ashes of his mother in Haridwar

Mahesh Babu immersed the ashes of his mother, Indira Devi, in Haridwar and performed a puja.

Mahesh BabMahesh Babu visited Haridwar to immerse his mother's ashes in the Ganga. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Instagram)

Actor Mahesh Babu immersed the ashes of his mother Indira Devi in Ganga in Haridwar on Sunday. Indira Devi died in the wee hours of September 28. The actor was also seen performing a puja for his late mother.

Mahesh Babu was seen in a traditional dress, which is also called a pancha kattu.

Also read |SS Rajamouli thanks fans in US, gives update on his next film with Mahesh Babu: ‘Your adoration and applause…’

See the latest photos of Mahesh babu:

Earlier, Many members of the Telugu film fraternity visited Padmalaya Studios to pay their last respects to Mahesh Babu’s mother and wife of superstar Krishna, Indira Devi passed. Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Adivi Sesh, Trivikram, Sukumar, Allu Aravind, and S Thaman among many others were seen visiting the family to pay their respects

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From the Opinion Editor: An election for the Congress partyPremium
From the Opinion Editor: An election for the Congress party
From Nehru to JP, the political leaders mentored by GandhiPremium
From Nehru to JP, the political leaders mentored by Gandhi
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...Premium
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...Premium
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...

Mahesh had also shared a photo of his mother on social media. His sister Manjula Ghattamaneni had penned a note remembering their mother, “Dear Mom, You are my first Guru, my foundation and my heart. Your love has been my protection. You are the biggest influence in my life. My mom knew only giving, giving, giving all through her life and did not ask anything for herself. There has not been a single day in our childhood where we missed her presence. She took care of all our needs in her usual selfless loving way.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-10-2022 at 09:09:42 pm
Next Story

Mumbai: Seven-year-old killed as electric scooter’s charging battery bursts at home

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding festivities
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 02: Latest News
Advertisement