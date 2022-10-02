Mahesh Babu immerses ashes of his mother in Haridwar

Actor Mahesh Babu immersed the ashes of his mother Indira Devi in Ganga in Haridwar on Sunday. Indira Devi died in the wee hours of September 28. The actor was also seen performing a puja for his late mother.

Mahesh Babu was seen in a traditional dress, which is also called a pancha kattu.

See the latest photos of Mahesh babu:

Earlier, Many members of the Telugu film fraternity visited Padmalaya Studios to pay their last respects to Mahesh Babu’s mother and wife of superstar Krishna, Indira Devi passed. Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Adivi Sesh, Trivikram, Sukumar, Allu Aravind, and S Thaman among many others were seen visiting the family to pay their respects

Mahesh had also shared a photo of his mother on social media. His sister Manjula Ghattamaneni had penned a note remembering their mother, “Dear Mom, You are my first Guru, my foundation and my heart. Your love has been my protection. You are the biggest influence in my life. My mom knew only giving, giving, giving all through her life and did not ask anything for herself. There has not been a single day in our childhood where we missed her presence. She took care of all our needs in her usual selfless loving way.”