Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Mahesh Babu performs mother Indira Devi’s last rites; Venkatesh, Vijay Deverakonda and others pay respects

Actor Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passed away on Wednesday. Members of the Telugu film fraternity visited Mahesh Babu at Padmalaya Studios to offer condolences.

Mahesh BabuMahesh Babu with father Krishna. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Mahesh Babu’s mother and wife of superstar Krishna, Indira Devi passed away during wee hours of Wednesday. Many members of the film fraternity visited Padmalaya Studios to pay their last respects to Indira.

Also Read |Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi passes away, Chiranjeevi leads Tollywood in paying tribute

Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Adivi Sesh, Trivikram, Sukumar, Allu Aravind and S Thaman among many others came to pay their respects to Indira Devi. Later, Mahesh Babu performed the last rites.

Nagarjuna Nagarjuna pays last respects to Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi. (Photo: PR Handout) Venkatesh Daggubati Venkatesh pays his last respects to Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi. (Photo: PR Handout) Adivi Sesh Adivi Sesh pays last respects to Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi. (Photo: PR Handout) Vijay Deverakonda Vijay Deverakonda pays last respects to Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi. (Photo: PR Handout) Director Trivikram Director Trivikram Srinivas with Mahesh Babu. (Photo: PR Handout) Rana Daggubati Rana Daggubati pays last respects to Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi. (Photo: PR Handout) Allu Aravind Allu Aravind with Mahesh Babu. (Photo: PR Handout) Sukumar Sukumar pays last respects to Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi. (Photo: PR Handout) S Thaman S Thaman pays last respects to Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi. (Photo: PR Handout)

Later in the day, Mahesh uploaded a picture of his mother and captioned it with heart emoticons.

Ever since the news of Indira Devi’s demise surfaced online, condolences have been pouring in for Mahesh Babu and his family. Many celebrities such as Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Sreenu Vaitla, KS Ravindra took to social media to offer condolences.

Indira Devi is survived by her husband Krishna, daughters Padmavathi, Manjula, Priyadarshini, and son Mahesh Babu. Her elder son Ramesh Babu passed away in January.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-09-2022 at 06:09:13 pm
Tiruchendur Subrahmanya Swamy temple renovation, infra works launched

