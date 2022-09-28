Mahesh Babu performs mother Indira Devi’s last rites; Venkatesh, Vijay Deverakonda and others pay respects

Actor Mahesh Babu’s mother and wife of superstar Krishna, Indira Devi passed away during wee hours of Wednesday. Many members of the film fraternity visited Padmalaya Studios to pay their last respects to Indira.
Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Adivi Sesh, Trivikram, Sukumar, Allu Aravind and S Thaman among many others came to pay their respects to Indira Devi. Later, Mahesh Babu performed the last rites.
Later in the day, Mahesh uploaded a picture of his mother and captioned it with heart emoticons.
❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7Tlso5B3ia
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 28, 2022
Ever since the news of Indira Devi’s demise surfaced online, condolences have been pouring in for Mahesh Babu and his family. Many celebrities such as Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Sreenu Vaitla, KS Ravindra took to social media to offer condolences.
Indira Devi is survived by her husband Krishna, daughters Padmavathi, Manjula, Priyadarshini, and son Mahesh Babu. Her elder son Ramesh Babu passed away in January.