Puri Jagannadh’s Jana Gana Mana: Mahesh Babu out, Yash in?

The latest industry buzz is that director Puri Jagannadh has approached Kannada star Yash to play the lead role in his project titled Jana Gana Mana. It is also said that the KGF star is on the verge of signing on the dotted lines as he already had multiple discussions with the director.

According to reports, Jagannadh wrote Jana Gana Mana for Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. In 2016, he put out a tweet announcing a new collaboration with Babu for the third time. “You all know my love for @urstrulymahesh. I assure you that this time he will be more ruthless than POKIRI n more powerful than BUSINESSMAN (sic),” he tweeted. However, the project never took off.

We hear that Babu opted out of the project for unknown reasons causing Jagannadh to search for another star.

You all know my love for @urstrulymahesh. I assure you that this time he will be more ruthless than POKIRI n more powerful than BUSINESSMAN — PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) April 28, 2016

Puri Jagannadh is, reportedly, planning to make Jana Gana Mana for the pan-India audience. In other words, make it a multilingual film. And why not given that some of the remakes of the director’s Telugu films have become blockbusters in Bollywood (Wanted, Simmba).

Yash is also riding high on the success of his previous film KGF Chapter 1, which did well across the country last year. The expectations around the sequel, KGF Chapter 2, has also scaled a new height after the producers roped in Sanjay Dutt to play the main antagonist in the crime drama. It makes complete sense if Jagannadh wants to rely on Yash’s newfound popularity to take his material pan-India.

Puri Jagannadh is currently basking in the success of his recent directorial outing, iSmart Shankar. Even as the film was unanimously panned by critics, it did manage to make money at the box office.