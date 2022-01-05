Mahesh Babu, original choice for Pushpa, calls Allu Arjun’s performance stunning, sensational

Actor Mahesh Babu has heaped praise on Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The actor called Allu Arjun‘s act in the film stunning, original, and sensational. The film has become one of the biggest hits of 2021 and made inroads into Hindi belt too.

Mahesh wrote, “@alluarjun as Pushpa is stunning, original and sensational… a stellar act. @aryasukku proves again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest… a class apart.”

“@ThisIsDSP what can I say.. you’re a rock star!! Congrats to the entire team of @MythriOfficial. Proud of you guys!” he added in another tweet.

.@ThisIsDSP what can I say.. you’re a rock star!! Congrats to the entire team of @MythriOfficial. Proud of you guys! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 4, 2022

Coincidentally, director Sukumar had first approached Mahesh Babu to play the role of Pushpa in the film. However, the project couldn’t materialize due to creative differences and Allu Arjun stepped in eventually.

Speaking about the same, Sukumar had earlier said during Pushpa: The Rise promotions, “The story I narrated to Mahesh Babu was also based on red sander smuggling, but that was a while ago. Once I came out of the project, I wrote a different story. I wanted the character attitude. And with Mahesh Babu, I couldn’t make him cool. He is very fair. So, the backdrop was the same, but the story is different.”

Meanwhile, Pushpa is continuing its glorious run at box office across India. The movie so far has collected over Rs 67 crore in the Hindi belts and has already grossed more than Rs 300 crore. The second part of the film, Pushpa: The Rule, will release in December.