Mahesh Babu on his next film with SS Rajamouli: ‘I will give all that I have to, very excited about it’

Actor Mahesh Babu, who is riding high on the success of his latest release Sarkaru Vaari Paata, is set to begin his next film with SS Rajamouli. In a recent interview, Mahesh said the movie with the RRR director is “a dream come true”.

“Right now, my focus is this big film that’s coming up with SS Rajamouli — that’s where all my attention and energies will be. It’s a dream come true for me. We’ve been trying to collaborate for a long time and it’s finally happening. I will give all that I have to it and I’m very excited about it,” Mahesh told Peacock Magazine.

Mahesh Babu also spoke about how it is important for his films to have a “global appeal”. He cited Baahubali series as an example and expressed his desire to be part of such films. “It is extremely important for my work to have a global appeal. What the Baahubali series of films did was just sensational! When we assessed the reaction the film garnered, it was like a dream for all of us actors to witness and hope for working in such films. We all are trying hard to have our films get a similar kind of global appeal and receive the same kind of reaction, love and appreciation,” the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor said.

Talking about his favourite genre, Mahesh said he loves the action genre. He says the genre gives him goosebumps. He also credited SS Rajamouli for taking the genre to “an altogether new level”.

Revealing what excites him about the action genre, Mahesh Babu said, “Everything that goes into making a power-packed action film is what lures me to it. Especially, these days with SS Rajamouli taking the genre on an altogether new level. It makes me immensely proud that I’m a part of a film fraternity where such films are being made. It’s a very exciting phase to be in, where my favourite genre is coming into focus like never before.”

On the film front, Mahesh’s production venture Major, starring Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, is set to release on June 3.