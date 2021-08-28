Mahesh Babu calls Sridevi Soda Center ‘raw and intense’, praises Sudheer Babu

Sudheer Babu and the team of his film Sridevi Soda Center are on the cloud nine as they have received some incredible compliments from superstar Mahesh Babu. On Friday evening, Mahesh tweeted in praise of the Sudheer starrer calling it a “raw and intense film” with a “hard-hitting climax.” He called the film Sudheer’s “best performance till date” and tagged it as yet another bold attempt from Palasa 1978 fame director Karuna Kumar.

“#SrideviSodaCenter… a raw and intense film with a hard-hitting climax. Director @Karunafilmmaker comes up with yet another bold film after Palasa 1978. @isudheerbabu is absolutely brilliant!! His finest performance till date,” Mahesh’s tweet read.

.@ItsActorNaresh is effortless in yet another memorable performance. Special mention to @anandhiactress. She’s just perfect in the character of Sridevi. Brilliant visuals and outstanding background score can’t be missed!!

Congratulations once again to the entire team 👍 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 27, 2021

As soon as Mahesh Babu tweeted, Karuna Kumar and Sudheer Babu celebrated the comments from the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor. Karuna Kumar thanked Mahesh for his compliments and called the tweet as his “SUPER STAR moment.” Sudheer tweeted, “Thank you Mahesh. Not just for the tweet but also for your unfiltered & detailed explanation. My entire team is on cloud 9 looking at this.”

Mahesh Babu has Sarkaru Vaari Paata all set for release. The film will head to the theaters on Sankranthi, January 13, 2022. The Mahesh Babu starrer is directed by Parasuram Petla. It will also star Keerthy Suresh. The film marks Mahesh and Keerthy’s maiden collaboration.