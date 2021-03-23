Mahesh Babu on Maharshi winning National Award: ‘Honoured and humbled’

Actor Mahesh Babu said he is “honoured” as his 2019 release Maharshi bagged two National Awards on Monday. At the 67th National Film Awards ceremony, the Vamshi Paidpally directorial won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment Award and the Best Choreography Award.

Celebrating the win, the 45-year-old said Maharshi “will always remain special” to him.

“Honoured and humbled to have received this prestigious recognition!! #Maharshi will always remain special. Proud of @directorvamshi for bringing a socially relevant story to light. Big thank you to the jury, the entire team of Maharshi and our audience,” Mahesh wrote.

Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar also congratulated the team and wrote, “Celebrations are in order.” Mahesh’s Maharshi co-star Pooja Hegde was also elated to know the news. She tweeted, “Can’t. Keep. Calm! Yeyyyyyyyyyyyy… super duper happy for my team. Time to party now. #Maharshi”

Mahesh Babu’s fans and friends dropped congratulatory messages for the Maharshi team. Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, “Congratulations Mahesh. Super happy, super proud. Congratulations once again to you and the entire team.”

“Congrats to the whole team of #Maharshi for winning the national award for the most entertaining film of the year! Couldn’t agree more!” Venkatesh Daggubati shared via Twitter.

Sharwanand and Sudheer Babu congratulated the team of Maharshi. Nani’s film Jersey also won the best Telugu film and best editing award at the 67th National Film Awards.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu has Sarkaru Vaari Paata in his kitty. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role.