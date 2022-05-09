Mahesh Babu on Adivi Sesh movie Major: ‘After the film got over, I didn’t speak for two minutes…’

The trailer of Major was launched at a special event held in Hyderabad on Monday. Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, director Sashi Kiran Tikka and producers Anurag and Sarath were present at the trailer launch. Mahesh Babu also graced the event.

Talking about the film, Mahesh said, “First of all, I am very proud of the entire team of Major and Sony Pictures. Without their help, we wouldn’t have made this wonderful film. Yesterday (May 8), I watched the film. It had so many sequences, where I had goosebumps. During the last 30 minutes, I had a big lump in my throat. I am not exaggerating. My throat dried up. After the film got over, I was quiet for two minutes. Then I gave Sesh a big hug. That’s how I felt.”

“Making a biopic is a very big responsibility, especially when it’s a story like Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s. Like the director said, it’s a very important story and it needs to be told. I am really proud of the team. For the past two years, the team has been thanking me. But to be frank, now I have to thank them for giving me such an amazing film and making me a part of it. You will see the film on June 3rd and you will love it,” the actor-producer added.

Meanwhile, Adivi Sesh seemed overwhelmed at the trailer launch as he stood with his team. The actor opened up about the film and its meaning at large.

Calling Major an emotion, Sesh said, “I am here a little bit as Sesh, but a lot as Major Sandeep. This film means the world to me. Major Sandeep’s parents mean the world to me. When we make a film about a great person, the audience thinks that the great person will have greatness in every aspect of life. But that’s not true. Major Sandeep had very simple things in his life, just like all of us. Mother, father, friends, childhood crush, girlfriend, etc. But how this simple person did something extraordinary! That’s what Major is about.”

“Major Sandeep is India’s son, and we didn’t do this movie for the sake of marketing. We shot every scene in Hindi and Telugu and dubbed it into Malayalam to do justice to Major Sandeep’s life. When our intentions are pure, the universe will support us. Sony took the film to an international level. Producers Anurag and Sarath supported me like brothers, and they took me to Mahesh and Namrata. Mahesh guided us and supported the film like a backbone. As a team, we have made this film that will honor Major Sandeep’s memory,” the actor concluded.

Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

The movie will release on June 3 in cinemas.