Mahesh Babu’s next is with director Parasuram?

According to a source, Mahesh Babu is now all set to do a film under the direction of Parasuram. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Facebook) According to a source, Mahesh Babu is now all set to do a film under the direction of Parasuram. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Facebook)

Mahesh Babu, who has been basking in the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru, is presently on break and was supposed to act in a film under the direction of Vamsi Paidipally. But, going by the industry grapevine now, this project has been put on hold. According to reports, the superstar did not like the script. The untitled project was supposed to be produced by Dil Raju.

According to a source, Mahesh Babu is now all set to do a film under the direction of Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. Myyhri Movie Makers banner is on board to bankroll the project. However, the official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made.

On the production side, Mythri Movie Makers are presently busy producing big projects such as Allu Arjun-Sukumar film and Pawan Kalyan-Harish Shankar flick.

