Mahesh Babu to don a different look for his upcoming film

Mahesh Babu was spotted in Mumbai a few days back, which generated curiosity among his fans. Mahesh Babu was spotted in Mumbai a few days back, which generated curiosity among his fans.

Superstar Mahesh Babu met celebrity hairstylist Hakim Aalim in Mumbai to conduct a look test and begin preparations for his upcoming film, which is also the 25th movie of his career. After receiving an overwhelming response to his latest Telugu film Bharat Ane Nenu, the actor spent some quality time with his family outside India.

After returning from his vacation, Mahesh made a stopover in Mumbai on his way back to Hyderabad. “Mahesh Babu is back in the country and has already got into prepping for his next film. Right after returning from Paris, Mahesh made a stop in Mumbai to meet his hairstylist to discuss looks for his untitled next,” Mahesh’s spokesperson said in a statement.

“The film will have Mahesh sporting a different hairstyle, and the actor is leaving no stone unturned for his 25th big screen outing,” he added.

Meanwhile, Koratala Siva directorial Bharat Ane Nenu, which garnered around Rs 200 crores, has surpassed the lifetime business of Rangasthalam, starring Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Mahesh Babu thanked his fans for their support. He said, “We knew we had a terrific film on our hands as Siva garu (director Koratala Siva) is a great storyteller. But one never knows which way the wind blows. It’s always the audience which gives the final verdict, and it’s truly overwhelming and a big thank you to all who have unanimously loved our film. It’s a very proud moment for me.”

With inputs of IANS

