Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Mahesh Babu sports stylish new look in photo shared by celebrity hairdresser Aalim Hakim

Aalim Hakim took to social media to share a picture of Mahesh Babu, who sports subtle stubble and messy hair

Mahesh Babu latest look (Image: Instagram/ Aalim Hakim)Mahesh Babu latest look (Image: Instagram/ Aalim Hakim)

A new picture of Mahesh Babu has gone viral on social media, which features the Telugu superstar sporting a new hairdo. The actor has opted for a messy hairstyle, which goes perfectly with his short stubble. The picture was shared by Aalim Hakim, the celebrity hairdresser, who has worked with many top stars in the country.

Sharing the picture on social media, Aalim wrote, “Keep Calm… Here is Our Smoking Hot Superstar.” Within an hour since he posted the picture, it has received thousands of likes with fans going gaga over Mahesh Babu’s ever-youthful look in the comments section. The picture has also left people wondering if it’s the look of Mahesh Babu in his upcoming film, which is tentatively titled SSMB28.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim)

 

Directed by Trivikram, the upcoming film went on floors in September. Even as the shooting was going on in full swing, the shooting slowed down after the demise of Mahesh Babu’s mother, Indra Devi, according to reports.

ALSO READ |#SSMB28: Mahesh Babu shoots ‘high-octane epic action scenes’ for Trivikram movie, Pooja Hegde to join sets soon

The film is expected to go on floors soon in Hyderabad, and Pooja Hegde, the female lead, will be joining the sets for the upcoming schedule. Produced by Haarika & Haasini Creations, SSMB 28 has music by Thaman. The upcoming film is set to be released on 28 April 2023.

SSMB28 marks the third collaboration of Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram. The two first joined hands for Athadu in 2005, which turned out to be a blockbuster, and they again worked together in Khaleja in 2019, which was a box office dud.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 12:38:18 pm
