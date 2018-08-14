Maharshi actor Mahesh Babu: Important for celebrities to be good role models

Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Maharshi. Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Maharshi.

South superstar Mahesh Babu says celebrities should make sure they do the “right things” as they are a role model for many. The 43-year-old actor believes fame comes with huge responsibility and he tries his best to set a good example for his fans. “One has to be responsible as a human being and make sure (you) do the right things which make you and the people around you feel happy and loved. Being a public figure, it becomes even more important to give out the right message.”

“It is a huge responsibility for any celebrity as he is the role model for many. I feel blessed to (have) reached this position and I stand responsible always,” Mahesh said in a statement. The actor is currently working on his 25th feature film Maharshi. He released the first look of the film on his birthday a few days ago.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Maharshi will also star Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh. Produced by Vyjayanthi movies, Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinemas, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Earlier Vamshi had tweeted, “#SSMB25 is just not a Landmark film on its own but a Journey through all these Incredible Years and All the previous 24 films of @urstrulyMahesh Sir put together and today yet another Journey will Begin…. need all Your blessings and wishes… :).”

The actor, who is fresh out of Bharat Ane Nenu success, had earlier expressed his wish to work with Kortala Siva yet again for the sequel of Bharat Ane Nenu.

In an interview earlier, the actor quipped, “To be honest, we had content to do a five-hour film. But since we had to make it one film, we edited the content down to less than three hours. But I would love to do a sequel, if Siva Sir agrees.”

