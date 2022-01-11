Hero trailer: Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla plays a struggling actor in debut movie, watch

January 11, 2022 3:47:03 pm
Ace director SS Rajamouli on Monday launched the trailer of Hero movie and wished the film’s team success at the box office. Sharing the trailer on his Twitter handle, the RRR director wrote, “Here’s #HeroTrailer… My best wishes to the entire team of #HERO and especially to @AshokGalla_ on his debut..:)”
Hero marks the acting debut of Mahesh Babu‘s nephew Ashok Galla and going by the trailer, the film seems a decent launchpad for him. The 105-second trailer introduces Akhok as an aspiring actor and his struggles in achieving the goal. However, the latter visuals in the trailer hint that the film takes a commercial template where the protagonist faces the hurdles in life created by the heroine’s father. At the same time, it also promises a good dose of humour with the presence of Vennela Kishore and Satya.
Here’s #HeroTrailer… https://t.co/T3VEGVOszT
My best wishes to the entire team of #HERO and especially to @AshokGalla_ on his debut..:)#HEROFromJAN15th@AgerwalNidhhi @SriramAdittya @GhibranOfficial #PadmavathiGalla @JayGalla @amararajaent @adityamusic
— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 10, 2022
Meanwhile, speaking about film in his recent media interaction, director Sriram Adittya said, “We have made Hero movie with commercial elements. It tickles the funny bone continuously for two hours. Genre-wise, we have touched upon a novel point entertainingly.”
Produced by Padmavathi Galla under the banner of Amara Raja Media and Entertainment, Hero co-stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, and Brahmaji.
While Ghibran has composed the music, the movie has cinematography by Sameer Reddy and Richard Prasad. The film is set to release on January 15.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-