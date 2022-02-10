Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar celebrate 17th wedding anniversary, share family pic

Telugu star couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary today. On their special occasion, Mahesh took to his social media handles to wish his wife and shared a photo of his family.

He wrote, “So easily 17! Happy anniversary NSG!! Many more to us… it’s all about love.”

Namrata Shirodkar also took to her Instagram handle and shared a special video made of adorable moments from the couple’s life. Her caption for the video read, “My little marriage recipe : Lots of love mixed with humour, trust, respect, kindness and patience. Let it simmer for a lifetime.. Tastes better each time! Happy 17 MB @urstrulymahesh! Love you with all my being.”

Meanwhile, Mahesh’s colleagues from the film industry and fans also wished him on social media platforms and shared adorable pictures of the couple.

Telugu film industry bigwigs Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Koratala Siva, and Niranjan Reddy, who were en route to Vijayawada to meet Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, also wished Mahesh Babu. Sharing the special moment on his Twitter handle, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Wishing @urstrulyMahesh & #NamrataShirodkar one of the most loveable and loved couples a very happy 17th Wedding Anniversary!! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter and togetherness!” The film industry delegation is meeting the CM to discuss low cap on ticket prices in the state.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is busy shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata.