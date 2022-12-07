Inside Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Trivikram and Thaman’s Mumbai get-together. See pics

Despite Mahesh Babu‘s busy schedule, the Telugu superstar ensures that he spends time with friends and family. The actor, who is busy with his upcoming film SSMB28, caught up with the film’s director, composer SS Thaman, and friends in Mumbai for lunch.

The gang of friends and colleagues met at the residence of Shazia Gowariker, Namrata’s friend. Sharing the pictures from the meeting, Namrata wrote, “Little moments in my big city of dreams. Thanks my Shazia for the best homemade meal!!”

The picture also features Shazia’s husband and celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker and filmmaker Meher Ramesh.

Shazia also shared pictures from the lunch and thanked Namrata for the visit, “Love you my Chinu!! it was my pleasure and I’m sooooo happy that you guys could make it in your tight schedule! had such a lovely time!!”

Meanwhile, SSMB28, which is expected to be released in 2023, will have Pooja Hegde in the lead. She has earlier acted with Mahesh Babu in Maharshi. The upcoming project also marks the second collaboration between Trivikram and Mahesh Babu, who have earlier worked in the film Athadu (2005).

After SSMB28, Mahesh Babu will be joining hands with SS Rajamouli for an untitled film, which will be made on a massive budget. The film is expected to go on floors next year, once Rajamouli is done with his Oscar campaign for RRR.