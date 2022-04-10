Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar share video of daughter Sitara’s first Kuchipudi dance recital: ‘Speechless, teary-eyed, proud, happy’

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni took internet by storm when she made her first on-screen debut with Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s ‘Penny’ song. She was seen grooving to Thaman S tunes. While Mahesh didn’t share the screen space with her in the video, he expressed how he is extremely proud of his little one. Now, Sitara has made her parents proud yet again. She performed her first Kuchipudi dance recital on the occasion of Shri Ram Navami, and her parents – Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar – are swelling with pride.

“Sitara’s first Kuchipudi dance recital… Couldn’t be happier to present it on this auspicious day of #SriRamaNavami. This Shloka speaks of the greatness of Lord Rama,” Mahesh wrote, adding that he is in “awe of” his daughter.

“In awe of you my Situ Papa and your dedication to your craft! You make me more and more proud! Immense respect and love to you my little one @sitaraghattamaneni. Thank you @arunabhikshu garu and @mahathibhikshu for being her teachers of this beautiful dance form,” he concluded. He also wished his fans on Sri Rama Navami. “May your day be as bright and filled with love and light,” he wished.

Namrata also shared the video on her Instagram account. “Speechless, teary-eyed, proud, happy… so many emotions run through me as I see this recital!! A proud mother I am!” she wrote in the post.

She thanked Sitara’s teachers for teaching her the dance form. “Sitara is evolving into a beautiful little woman because of your hard work, continuous support and love. I will always remain ever so grateful to you both. What a beautiful way to start this auspicious day! Wishing you all a very happy Sri Ram Navami,” she concluded her post.

Mahesh Babu is looking forward to the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which sees him sharing the screen space with Keerthy Suresh. The film, written and directed by Parasuram, is set to release on May 12.