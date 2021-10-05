Namrata Shirodkar recalls meeting Mahesh Babu for the first time: ‘Vulnerable, innocent and polite’

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar met on the sets of Vamsi, which released in 2000. The two fell in love and got married in 2005. The couple is blessed with two kids – Gautam and Sitara. In a recent interview, the power couple revisited the first time they saw each other. Recalling Vamsi as “one of the biggest disasters,” Mahesh said the film still remains special for him because he “met her, we fell in love on the sets and started seeing each other.”

“We dated for five years before we got married, but we pretty much knew that this was serious after two years,” he told Hello Magazine. Namrata also recalled what made her fall in love with Mahesh. “He was so endearing when I met him. Vulnerable, innocent and polite. You don’t find men like that (anymore). I was ready to marry him after two years of dating him. But we had a baggage of films to complete before we could tie the knot,” Namrata said.

Mahesh and Namrata recently sat down to chat with Hello Magazine for their upcoming issue. What’s interesting is the fact that this is the couple’s first shoot together after nearly 18 years of marriage. On Monday, Mahesh treated fans to a picture from their photoshoot and tagged Namrata as his “superwoman.” Commenting on the picture, Namrata wrote how it reminded her of Vamsi days. “Thankyou my SuperMan.. ❤️❤️❤️took me back in time to our ‘Vamsi ‘days,” she wrote.

Mahesh also spoke about being a superstar and the fan following he enjoys. The actor, who is currently busy with his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, said he and his family doesn’t take “fan worship seriously.” He said, “Outside, I may be a big star, but at home, I’m just a husband. My wife keeps me grounded, and my kids treat me like a regular dad.” But Namrata sure made a point to mention how Mahesh spoils the kids while she tries her best to keep them in touch with the middle-class world.

Namrata, in good humour, said, “Mahesh spoils our kids rotten! While they may be used to flying First Class and accustomed to luxuries, I try to create a balance in their lives. They often fly Economy with me. They must learn to sustain themselves in all circumstances. I’m from a very middle-class family and know the real world.” Mahesh and Namrata, who have often given couple goals, sure proved that they are perfect fit for each other.

At present, Namrata and Mahesh are spending family time with kids in Switzerland. Namrata had shared a picture of herself with her kids Gautam and Sitara. “Fresh air by the lake .. feels like we r breathing after so long ♥️♥️♥️blessed and grateful for all these moments .. living again… In my favourite part of the world ♥️♥️♥️#lakeluscern,” she wrote as the caption of the photo.

On the work front, Mahesh’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release in January, 2022.