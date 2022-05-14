Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar celebrate Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s success: ‘Overwhelmed by the response’

Mahesh Babu’s latest release Sarkaru Vaari Paata has opened to a thunderous response from his fans. The actor celebrated the same with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, Sarkaru Vaari Paata director Parasuram and producers among others.

Namrata shared a set of photos on her Instagram and wrote, “About last night!! A blockbuster bash with our director and my favourite producers! Very happy and overwhelmed by the response to #SarkaruVaariPaata! Here’s to many more.”

Sarkaru Vaari Paata released on May 13. While it is a rage among the audience, critics gave mixed reactions to it. Manoj Kumar of indianexpress.com gave the film 2 stars in his review and called it a “misfire.” “Director-writer Parasuram expects the audience to cut a lot of slack for the way he narrates the story of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The biggest compromise he expects us to make is to pay no attention to the film’s structural issues, including a sense of time and place. The hero’s character feels constantly suspended in mid-air, owing to the mindless continental hoping. And it has robbed the movie of a sense of stability even though the subject that it discusses has a sense of urgency and reliability,” he mentioned in the review.

Mahesh Babu called Sarkaru Vaari Paata a summer feast for his fans. While talking about his character in the film, the actor said in a media interaction, “My character in the movie has been designed quite differently, and it reminded me of the Pokiri days. I enjoyed a lot shooting for SVP.”

“We can find shades of Pokiri in SVP. There was a mass feeling and euphoria in the theater for Pokiri. I got an opportunity to play such an energetic character once again in Sarkaru Vaari Paata,” he added.

The actor is now looking forward to his Trivikram and SS Rajamouli film. While he said he is excited to start work on his Trivikram directorial, he informed that his SS Rajamouli film will be “a pan-India project.”