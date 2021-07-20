scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar celebrate daughter Sitara’s ninth birthday: ‘Always lighting up my world’

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shrirodhkar took to their social media handles and wished Sitara a happy birthday with photos and videos.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
July 20, 2021 1:46:50 pm
Mahesh Babu daughter SitaraSitara Ghattamaneni, the daughter of actor Mahesh Babu celebrated her birthday on Tuesday. (Photo: PR Handout)

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara received much love from her family and fans on her ninth birthday. Mahesh took to his social media handles and wished her a happy birthday with an adorable photo.

“Happy birthday, my little one!! Always lighting up my world. Happy 9! Love you more than you can imagine! #SitaraTurns9,” Mahesh Babu said on Twitter.

Namrata Shirodkar shared a video, comprising a photo montage of Sitara right from her babyhood to the present day. “9 years today! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Aim for the sky always! Love and more love to you. Happy birthday Sitara!! @sitaraghattamaneni.. Many blessings,” her caption reads.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Calling his sister partner-in-crime, Gautam wrote a heartfelt wish on Instagram. “She annoys me the most but I could never imagine a day without her! My goofball, partner-in-crime.. my little sister. Happy birthday @sitaraghattamaneni.. Love you so much. #SitaraTurns9,” he wrote.

Sitara has always been a favourite with fans, owing to her photos with Mahesh, which are occasionally shared by Namrata. Last year, she launched a YouTube channel A&S, in which she is seen co-hosting different programmes with Aadya, the daughter of director Vamshi Paidipally, related to games, challenges, crafts, painting, and more.

