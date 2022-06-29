Mahesh Babu, Namrata meet Bill Gates in New York: ‘Truly an inspiration’

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who has been holidaying in the US, is enthralling his fans with photos from his trip. On Wednesday, the Sarileru Neekevvaru star posted a photo on Instagram in which he and his wife Namrata Shirodakar are seen posing with American business magnate Bill Gates. Mahesh’s post has gone viral.

“Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen… and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!” caption of his image read.

Mahesh Babu was recently starred in the Parasuram Petla directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Also starring Keerthy Suresh and Samuthirakani, the film opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. However, the intense promotions and Mahesh’s stardom helped the movie collect good amounts from the ticket windows.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar in his review wrote, “Director-writer Parasuram expects the audience to cut a lot of slack for the way he narrates the story of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The biggest compromise he expects us to make is to pay no attention to the film’s structural issues, including a sense of time and place. The hero’s character feels constantly suspended in mid-air, owing to the mindless continental hopping. And it has robbed the movie of a sense of stability even though the subject that it discusses has a sense of urgency and reliability.”

The film is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu’s next with Trivikram is expected to go on the floors very soon. After that, he will collaborate with ace director SS Rajamouli for a pan-India project.