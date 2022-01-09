Mahesh Babu mourns brother Ramesh Babu’s death, bids emotional farewell: ‘Now just rest…’

Actor Mahesh Babu mourned the death of his elder brother Ramesh Babu, who passed away on Saturday due to liver-related ailments. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor called the 56-year-old as his “inspiration,” “strength” and “courage.”

“You have been my inspiration, you have been my strength, you have been my courage. You have been my everything. If not for you, I would not have been half the man I am today. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me. Now just rest…rest… In this life and if at all I have another, you’ll always be my ‘Annaya.’ Love you forever and ever and ever,” Mahesh Babu‘s note read.

Later, Namrata Shirodkar also expressed how Ramesh Babu was “the true pillar of our family.” “Gone from our sight but never from our hearts. Annaya was the true pillar of our family. The life lessons he embodied…will always stay with us. We love you Annaya. Rest in eternal peace,” she shared with a photo.

Ramesh was the elder son of veteran Telugu superstar Krishna and brother of Mahesh Babu. He made his acting debut as a child artiste at the age of 12. His first film as a lead was Samraat (1987). Later, he retired from acting in 1997 to turn into a producer. As soon as Ramesh Babu’s death was announced, the Telugu film industry expressed their grief and paid their tribute.

“Deepest condolences to krishna garu @urstrulyMahesh and family… May God give you strength in these dark times,” Nagarjuna tweeted. “Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of Shri #RameshBabu Garu. Condolences and strength to Krishna Garu, @urstrulyMahesh garu and entire Ghattamaneni family,” Director Bobby shared via Twitter. Music composer Thamas S also mourned Ramesh’s death. “Extremely shocked &saddened by the demise of Shri Ramesh babu Gaaru. My Sincere condolences to @urstrulyMahesh gaaru Stay strong dear brother. Strength to all the family members,” his tweet read.

Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri.G.Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri.Krishna garu ,@urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 9, 2022

Saddened by the untimely demise of Shri G. Ramesh Babu Garu.

My deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanthi!🙏🏽 — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) January 8, 2022

Extremely saddened by the sudden the demise of Sri

G. Rameshbabu garu… My heartfelt condolences to Ghattamaneni family.. May his soul Rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2TfVHmKrDo — KONA VENKAT (@konavenkat99) January 9, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Shri. Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu. Sending my heartfelt condolences and strength to near and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 — Parasuram Petla (@ParasuramPetla) January 9, 2022

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of #RameshBabu garu https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png My heartfelt condolences to @urstrulyMahesh garu and family.

OM shanti 🙏 — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) January 8, 2022

Got shocked and deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Ramesh Babu garu..

I have beautiful memories with him and every time I interacted with him, I felt like I was with my favourite Krishna garu. Ramesh Babu garu also had the same great qualities of humility and concern pic.twitter.com/UvSQudRWyq — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) January 9, 2022

Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of #RameshBabu Garu my deepest heartfelt condolences

and entire Ghattamaneni family. #RIPRameshBabu 🙏 — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) January 9, 2022

“I am shocked to know that actor, producer Sri Ghatamaneni Ramesh Babu has passed away. My deepest condolences to their family. The famous actors continued Sri Krishna’s acting legacy and then came into the film production and received victories. Made a heavy film like ‘Arjun’ with brother Sri Mahesh Babu. This is a difficult time for Sri Krishna garu to sink the Putrashokan. I pray God to give him and his family members comfort. I wish that Sri Ramesh Babu’s soul rest in peace (sic),” Pawan Kalyan expressed via Facebook.