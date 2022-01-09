scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 09, 2022
Must Read

Mahesh Babu mourns brother Ramesh Babu’s death, bids emotional farewell: ‘Now just rest…’

Ramesh Babu, who was 56, was the elder son of veteran Telugu superstar Krishna and brother of Mahesh Babu.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 9, 2022 3:59:26 pm
mahesh babu on ramesh babuMahesh Babu penned an emotional post for brother Ramesh Babu. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Instagram)

Actor Mahesh Babu mourned the death of his elder brother Ramesh Babu, who passed away on Saturday due to liver-related ailments. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor called the 56-year-old as his “inspiration,” “strength” and “courage.”

“You have been my inspiration, you have been my strength, you have been my courage. You have been my everything. If not for you, I would not have been half the man I am today. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me. Now just rest…rest… In this life and if at all I have another, you’ll always be my ‘Annaya.’ Love you forever and ever and ever,” Mahesh Babu‘s note read.

Later, Namrata Shirodkar also expressed how Ramesh Babu was “the true pillar of our family.” “Gone from our sight but never from our hearts. Annaya was the true pillar of our family. The life lessons he embodied…will always stay with us. We love you Annaya. Rest in eternal peace,” she shared with a photo.

ALSO READ |Actor-producer Ramesh Babu passes away

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Ramesh was the elder son of veteran Telugu superstar Krishna and brother of Mahesh Babu. He made his acting debut as a child artiste at the age of 12. His first film as a lead was Samraat (1987). Later, he retired from acting in 1997 to turn into a producer. As soon as Ramesh Babu’s death was announced, the Telugu film industry expressed their grief and paid their tribute.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

“Deepest condolences to krishna garu @urstrulyMahesh and family… May God give you strength in these dark times,” Nagarjuna tweeted. “Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of Shri #RameshBabu Garu. Condolences and strength to Krishna Garu, @urstrulyMahesh garu and entire Ghattamaneni family,” Director Bobby shared via Twitter. Music composer Thamas S also mourned Ramesh’s death. “Extremely shocked &saddened by the demise of Shri Ramesh babu Gaaru. My Sincere condolences to @urstrulyMahesh gaaru Stay strong dear brother. Strength to all the family members,” his tweet read.

“I am shocked to know that actor, producer Sri Ghatamaneni Ramesh Babu has passed away. My deepest condolences to their family. The famous actors continued Sri Krishna’s acting legacy and then came into the film production and received victories. Made a heavy film like ‘Arjun’ with brother Sri Mahesh Babu. This is a difficult time for Sri Krishna garu to sink the Putrashokan. I pray God to give him and his family members comfort. I wish that Sri Ramesh Babu’s soul rest in peace (sic),” Pawan Kalyan expressed via Facebook.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Disha Patani, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh 11 celebrity photos
Disha Patani, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 09: Latest News

Advertisement