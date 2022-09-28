Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi passes away, Chiranjeevi leads Tollywood in paying tribute

Actor Mahesh Babu’s mother and veteran superstar Krishna’s wife Indira Devi passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday in Hyderabad. She was 70.

Indira Devi’s mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios from 9 am to 12 pm so that people can pay tribute. The funeral will take place at Maha Prasthanam.

Paying his tributes to Indira Devi, Chiranjeevi wrote on Twitter, “The news about the demise of Mrs. Indira Devi has made me sad. Wishing the mother to rest in peace. I express my deepest condolences to Superstar Krishna, brother Mahesh Babu and all the family members.”

శ్రీమతి ఇందిరాదేవి గారు స్వర్గస్తులయ్యారు అనే వార్త ఎంతో కలచివేసింది. ఆ మాతృదేవత ఆత్మ కి శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటూ 🙏, సూపర్ స్టార్ కృష్ణ గారికి , సోదరుడు మహేష్ బాబు కి , కుటుంబ సభ్యులందరికీ నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియచేస్తున్నాను. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 28, 2022

Director Bobby wrote, “Saddened about the Passing away of #Indira Amma, May her soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to Superstar #Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh Garu and the family for their great loss.”

Saddened about the Passing away of #Indira Amma, May her soul rest in peace.

Heartfelt condolences to Superstar #Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh Garu and the family for their great loss. — Bobby (@dirbobby) September 28, 2022

Sreenu Vaitla, who directed Mahesh in Dookudu and Athadu, took to social media and wrote, “I was devastated by the tragedies in Super Star Krishna garu’s family and the demise of Srimathi Indiramma garu struck me very hard. I have great admiration for this affectionate family and highest respect for Indiramma garu. My deepest condolences to Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh, Padma garu, Manjula garu, Priyadarisini and entire family. Rest In Peace Amma.”

Indira Devi is survived by her husband Krishna, daughters Padmavathi, Manjula, Priyadarshini, and son Mahesh Babu. Her elder son Ramesh Babu passed away in January.