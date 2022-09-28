scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi passes away, Chiranjeevi leads Tollywood in paying tribute

Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passed away at her residence in Hyderabad at the age of 70.

Indira DeviIndira Devi was 70.

Actor Mahesh Babu’s mother and veteran superstar Krishna’s wife Indira Devi passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday in Hyderabad. She was 70.

Indira Devi’s mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios from 9 am to 12 pm so that people can pay tribute. The funeral will take place at Maha Prasthanam.

Paying his tributes to Indira Devi, Chiranjeevi wrote on Twitter, “The news about the demise of Mrs. Indira Devi has made me sad. Wishing the mother to rest in peace. I express my deepest condolences to Superstar Krishna, brother Mahesh Babu and all the family members.”

Director Bobby wrote, “Saddened about the Passing away of #Indira Amma, May her soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to Superstar #Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh Garu and the family for their great loss.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Sreenu Vaitla, who directed Mahesh in Dookudu and Athadu, took to social media and wrote, “I was devastated by the tragedies in Super Star Krishna garu’s family and the demise of Srimathi Indiramma garu struck me very hard. I have great admiration for this affectionate family and highest respect for Indiramma garu. My deepest condolences to Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh, Padma garu, Manjula garu, Priyadarisini and entire family. Rest In Peace Amma.”

Indira Devi is survived by her husband Krishna, daughters Padmavathi, Manjula, Priyadarshini, and son Mahesh Babu. Her elder son Ramesh Babu passed away in January.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-09-2022 at 10:25:17 am
Next Story

Cuba’s Power Grid Fails in Wake of Hurricane Ian

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

ranbir alia
As Ranbir Kapoor turns 40, what he said about ‘firecracker’ Alia Bhatt
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement