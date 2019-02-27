Mahesh Babu to produce Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan biopic

Sony Pictures has joined hands with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s production house GMB Entertainment (G Mahesh Babu Entertainment) to produce a film based on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life. Titled Major, the movie will star Adivi Sesh in the lead role and will be helmed by Goodachari director Sashi Kiran Tikka.

The film will be shot in Telugu and Hindi.

Major is inspired by the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the brave NSG commando, who rescued 14 hostages during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, leading his team from the front. He also took the bullets while saving an injured commander.

Honoured to bring you the story of our National hero – Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan…

Sending my best wishes to @AdiviSesh, director @sashikirantikka, team @GMBents, @AplusSMovies… & Congratulations @SonyPicsIndia on your debut Telugu production👍🏻#MajorTheFilm pic.twitter.com/BZf4gSE1Rn — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 27, 2019

Namrata Shirodkar, wife of Mahesh Babu and MD of G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, said in a statement, “Mahesh and I have envisioned GMB to bring stories that resonate globally. We are excited to be able to tell such a unique and original story about a national hero’s life. The honesty of Sesh and Sashi’s vision for Major’s story echoed with us and in Sony Pictures we found the right partners to bring the incredible story on the big screen not only for a pan-Indian audience but an international one.”

Apart from playing the titular role, Adivi Sesh has also written the film.

Major stars shooting in summer 2019 and hits theaters in 2020.