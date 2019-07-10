Toggle Menu
Mahesh Babu plays Major Ajay Krishna in Sarileru Neekevvaruhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/telugu/mahesh-babu-major-ajay-krishna-in-sarileru-neekevvaru-5823851/

Mahesh Babu plays Major Ajay Krishna in Sarileru Neekevvaru

Mahesh Babu is playing the role of an army officer for the first time in Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Sarileru Neekevvaru
Rashmika Mandanna will share screen space with Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru

Director Anil Ravipudi on Thursday revealed the name of the protagonist in his upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru. Tollywood star Mahesh Babu plays Major Ajay Krishna in the film.

“Superstar @urstrulymahesh garu turns into Major Ajay Krishna for #SarileruNeekevvaru! #sankranthi2020 Operation started in kashmir (sic),” tweeted Anil with a picture of Ajay Krishna’s name badge.

It is noteworthy that Mahesh Babu is playing the role of an army officer for the first time in his career. He started shooting for the film recently in Kashmir.

Rashmika Mandanna of Geetha Govindam fame has been roped in to play the female lead. Yesteryear star Vijayashanti will make a return to the big screen with Sarileru Neekevvaru. It also stars Ramya Krishnan, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh and Jagapathi Babu among others.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Maharshi, which released earlier this year.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Shah Rukh Khan: Our parents always live within us and their teachings never go away
2 Tyrese Gibson to star in and produce thriller The Inside Game
3 Nicole Kidman to executive produce Crime Farm for WarnerMedia