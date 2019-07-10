Mahesh Babu plays Major Ajay Krishna in Sarileru Neekevvaru

Director Anil Ravipudi on Thursday revealed the name of the protagonist in his upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru. Tollywood star Mahesh Babu plays Major Ajay Krishna in the film.

“Superstar @urstrulymahesh garu turns into Major Ajay Krishna for #SarileruNeekevvaru! #sankranthi2020 Operation started in kashmir (sic),” tweeted Anil with a picture of Ajay Krishna’s name badge.

It is noteworthy that Mahesh Babu is playing the role of an army officer for the first time in his career. He started shooting for the film recently in Kashmir.

Rashmika Mandanna of Geetha Govindam fame has been roped in to play the female lead. Yesteryear star Vijayashanti will make a return to the big screen with Sarileru Neekevvaru. It also stars Ramya Krishnan, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh and Jagapathi Babu among others.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Maharshi, which released earlier this year.