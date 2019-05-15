Vice President Venkaiah Naidu heaps praise on Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi

Toggle Menu
Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi has received a glowing review from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Maharshi is Mahesh Babu’s latest film.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is on cloud nine after his latest film, Maharshi, received a glowing review from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter to share his views after watching Maharshi along with his family members. “It is a message-oriented film in a rural backdrop that stresses the importance of safeguarding the farming sector and protecting the farmers. It is good cinema and everybody should watch it,” he tweeted.

“Maharshi reminds us of the richness of the lifestyle of rural people and the importance of agriculture. My congratulations to Mahesh Babu, director Vamsi Paidipally and the entire team,” the Vice President added.

Mahesh Babu was quick to express his gratitude towards Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. “Sir.. This is such an honour for me personally & our whole team… it can’t get better than this. Thank you Sir, your words have inspired us to keep doing more films like “Maharshi”.. on behalf of Team Maharshi… humbled, Sir. (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Maharshi, which hit screens on May 9, has reportedly grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh and Jagapathi Babu among others.

