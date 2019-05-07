Mahesh Babu: Like Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi too has a powerful point to make

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is gearing up for Maharshi’s release on May 9. The actor sat down for an interaction ahead of the Vamshi Paidipally directorial’s release. Here are excerpts:

Advertising

Q. What about Maharshi convinced you to be a part of it?

I was blown away by Vamshi’s 40 minutes narration. I had told him that I have two films to complete and I would be able to work on Maharshi only after that. But Vamshi said he will wait. He said, ‘No one but you can play Maharshi.’ So, hats off to his conviction.

Q. It looks like you are drawn to films with social messages, for example, Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu. Is Maharshi on similar lines?

Advertising

It is not like that. I am very grateful to the directors for writing such stories for me. I am very happy and proud to be associated with such films. At the same time, Maharshi also has a very powerful point to make but I don’t want to take the excitement away from the audience. You will have to watch it on May 9 to know more.

Q. Did you relate to Maharshi’s story?

I think Maharshi will be relatable to everyone. That is the beauty of an emotional script.

Q. How was it working with Vamshi Paidipally?

Vamshi has a lot of clarity. He directed the film exactly how he narrated the story to me. While directing, he communicated everything clearly to actors about what he expects out of a scene. So, I think he did a fantastic job. He and his team will be the first to receive compliments after the film’s release.

Q. Recently, at an event, you thanked directors who made you what you are. However, you missed out on a few names.

It was my mistake. I have to thank director Puri Jagannadh because his Pokiri made me a superstar.

I have to thank Sukumar for his directorial 1 – Nenokkadine. The film is a cult film in my career. Also, it gave me an opportunity to work with my son Gautham.

After my speech, a few journalists wrote that I took a dig at Sukumar while addressing directors at the event. In my speech, I appreciated Vamshi but that doesn’t mean that I degraded Sukumar. He is a special friend of mine and we are going to be working together in the future.

Q. Do you see your journey in terms of successes and failures?

It is not based on successes or failures. In my speech, I spoke about important films in my career. Murari is a crucial film as it proved that I can act. Okkadu made me a star and Athadu opened the US market for me. Pokiri made me a superstar. I mentioned important films in my journey as an actor but that doesn’t mean that I only thanked directors who gave me hits.

Q. What is the most memorable moment of your journey so far?

I used to watch first shows of all my films with my father (Superstar Krishna). I remember after watching Murari, my father kept his hand on my shoulder and said nothing. I think that is the most memorable moment for me. I don’t think I will be able to describe that moment in words.

Also, I think he will love Maharshi. Cannot wait for him to watch it.

Q. Three producers of Maharshi had their biggest hits on May 9.

May 9 is a magical date and the date has many super hits attached to it. I can say that Maharshi is also going to be a blockbuster too. I believe that even my fans want all my future releases in May from now onwards.

Q. You were supposed to do a film with Sukumar. Is the plan on? Are there still creative differences between you two?

There are no creative differences. We did think of a film together but at that time, I felt working on Anil Ravipudi film will be right. My previous outings were social-driven and very intense projects. So, I wanted to do a full-fledged entertainer like Dookudu. Also, I thought it will be refreshing for me as well. I expressed the same to Sukumar. We both have decided to work together after we complete our respective projects.

Q. Tell us about your films with directors SS Rajamouli and Trivikram?

Advertising

SS Rajamouli and I have decided to work on a project with KL Narayana as the producer. We have already discussed the project. Once we are done with our prior commitments, we will go forward with it. I also had discussions with director Trivikram and even that looks positive.