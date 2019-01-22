Maharshi to hit screens on April 25

Maharshi co-producer Dil Raju on Tuesday revealed that Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi will hit screens on April 25, 2019. Raju revealed the release date while interacting with the media at Tirupati temple.

Directed by Vamsi Paidipally and jointly produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema, Maharshi also stars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh. The music of the film will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

The team of Maharshi had a long schedule in the US last year and is currently shooting in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu. Sources suggest that the team will also shoot in Hyderabad and Abu Dhabi.

The makers of Maharshi have so far unveiled two posters. The latest poster showed a uber-cool Mahesh Babu, looking draper in a sharp suit and being escorted by his bodyguards. It was a drastic upgrade from the first poster, which showcased the actor’s boyish charm.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in one of 2018’s biggest Telugu hits, Bharat Ane Nenu.