Mahesh Babu shares behind the scenes photos from Maharshi

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, Maharshi, is gearing up for an April release. Expectations from fans are running high because it is the actor’s 25th film. Mahesh Babu shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets along with the team on his official Instagram account.

Advertising

His caption read, “In between shots!! With my most passionate & hardworking team…#Maharshi #bestisyettocome #bts.

Check out the behind the scenes photos from Maharshi here:

Maharshi is helmed by Vamsi Paidipally and produced jointly by C. Ashwini Dutt, Dil Raju and Prasad V. Potluri. According to reports, the film will be dealing with farmers’ issues and is about three friends. Actors Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh will play pivotal roles along with actor Sonal Chauhan and veteran actor Meenakshi Dixit.

Advertising

Mahesh Babu is currently enjoying the success of his last film, Bharath Ane Nenu, as the movie was a massive hit and went on to become the third highest grossing Telugu film of all time. Directed by Koratala Siva, the star was seen playing the role of a Chief Minister for the first time in his career. Mahesh Babu also has two other untitled projects in his kitty and is currently hoping to continue his winning streak with Maharshi.